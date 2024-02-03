Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $166.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

