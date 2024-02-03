Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.54 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,355 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $110.85 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

