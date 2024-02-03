Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Medpace worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,927,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,001 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 651,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,520,000 after acquiring an additional 211,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,977,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.26, for a total transaction of $6,568,897.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,589,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,508,917.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $295.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.58. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $317.57.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.