Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

