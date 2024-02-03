Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,440 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.42. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workiva news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

