Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 19,278 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $8,639,000. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.2% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

