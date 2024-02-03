Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,362,000. Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,698,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,467,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 422,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.