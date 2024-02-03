Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 409 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $191.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.67. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $116.39 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

