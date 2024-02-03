Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $246.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.02. The firm has a market cap of $182.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $248.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

