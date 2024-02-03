Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $145.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $179.07. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

