Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,111,000 after purchasing an additional 374,623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

