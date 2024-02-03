Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $123,226 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.