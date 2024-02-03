Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 433,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,410 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.05. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.12 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

