Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.83 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

