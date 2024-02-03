Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,464.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.76 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

