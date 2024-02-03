Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 791 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

Get Our Latest Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.