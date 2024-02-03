Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $98.59 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average of $88.35.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

