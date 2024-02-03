Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 120,450 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of BlackBerry worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 348,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 113,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $329,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

NYSE:BB opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

