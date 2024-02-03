Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

