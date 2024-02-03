Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $337,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Opus Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 172,500 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,021,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

