Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:LMT traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $425.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,160. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
