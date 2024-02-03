Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Orla Mining Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.88. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,838,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 72,209 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,875,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,048,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,667,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 69,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,915,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.