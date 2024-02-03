Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Otis Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $92.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.76.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.