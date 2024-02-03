Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5 billion-$14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 billion. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.76. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,400,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,142 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

