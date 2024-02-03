Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $155.74 and last traded at $155.68, with a volume of 450294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.01.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.