Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $22.66.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

