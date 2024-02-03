PAAL AI (PAAL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $89.99 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,662,790 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 779,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.11911363 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,953,456.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

