Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Wedbush

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PPBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $138,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $138,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,479 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

