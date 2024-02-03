Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) versus loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Critical Contrast

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pagaya Technologies and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71 loanDepot 1 3 0 0 1.75

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.23, suggesting a potential upside of 190.86%. loanDepot has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than loanDepot.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.9% of loanDepot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -19.31% -10.57% -6.66% loanDepot -17.51% -28.80% -3.82%

Volatility and Risk

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 6.92, meaning that its share price is 592% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and loanDepot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 1.05 -$302.32 million ($0.21) -5.29 loanDepot $1.26 billion 0.72 -$273.02 million ($0.93) -3.01

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than loanDepot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats loanDepot on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. loanDepot, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

