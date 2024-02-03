Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Purchased by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,474.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC set a $25.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:PAAS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,158. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

