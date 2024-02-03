Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Posts Earnings Results

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Panasonic had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 billion during the quarter.

Panasonic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PCRFY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Panasonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.