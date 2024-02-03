Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PARA

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 11.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.