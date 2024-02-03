Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,310,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718,988 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $40,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 739.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 256,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 226,090 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 448.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 148,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 121,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NYSE:PK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,677. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -1,377.78%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

