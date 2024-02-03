Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives C$23.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.50 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at Park Lawn

Park Lawn Stock Performance

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.89 per share, with a total value of C$31,780.00. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

TSE PLC opened at C$19.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$15.67 and a 12-month high of C$29.15. The firm has a market cap of C$683.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.91 million. Park Lawn had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.2335182 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.70%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

