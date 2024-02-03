Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.0 %

PH stock opened at $510.36 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $300.86 and a one year high of $514.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.40 and a 200-day moving average of $420.89.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.73.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

