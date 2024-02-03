PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Increased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.42 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $87.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

