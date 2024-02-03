PCM Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PCM Fund Price Performance

Shares of PCM stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.