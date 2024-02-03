Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:PGSS) Trading Up 0.5%

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 55,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 489% from the average daily volume of 9,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96.

Institutional Trading of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGSS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

