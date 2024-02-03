Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,885 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 79.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

