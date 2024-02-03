Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,050 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William P. Forbes bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Heron Therapeutics news, CEO Craig A. Collard acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William P. Forbes acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,650. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $2.39 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

