Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Vistra by 323.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 6.3% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $3,703,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 3,796.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of VST opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $44.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

