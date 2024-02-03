Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stake in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.58% of VanEck China Bond ETF worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,719,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,883 shares during the period.

VanEck China Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:CBON opened at $21.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. VanEck China Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

VanEck China Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

