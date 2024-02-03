Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 161,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 111,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

