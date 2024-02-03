Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $5.75 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.50 to $5.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

