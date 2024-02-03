Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 2,501 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.18. 4,741,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,984,703. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.14. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

