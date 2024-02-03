Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

DHI stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,438,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,520. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

