Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 2,801 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,501 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.85 on Friday, hitting $634.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,584. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $603.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

