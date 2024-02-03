Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 5,684 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,966,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average is $104.66. The company has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $129.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

