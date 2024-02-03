Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 8,502 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after buying an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after buying an additional 210,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.39. 2,097,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.98. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $190.96.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.