Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,234 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,823 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.